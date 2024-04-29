Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 454,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $21,551,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.