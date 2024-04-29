Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCVFree Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $70.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $72.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

