Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.70 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.57 and its 200-day moving average is $439.16. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

