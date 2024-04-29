Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,212 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $253.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

