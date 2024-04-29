Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,347 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

