Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,265 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,460 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $34.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.06 and a beta of 1.13.

