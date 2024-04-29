Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

KMI stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

