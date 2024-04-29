Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.06 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

