Bailard Inc. Has $269,000 Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,799,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,780,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after buying an additional 532,801 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 514,137 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

