Bailard Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

