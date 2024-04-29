Bailard Inc. Sells 461 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $147.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $250.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

