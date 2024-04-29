Bailard Inc. Trims Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

