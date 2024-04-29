Barclays Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $430.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $437.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.70.

Shares of MOH opened at $342.23 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 53.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

