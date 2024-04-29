Barclays Trims Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Target Price to $4.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

