BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BILL by 136.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth about $48,037,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at about $19,892,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BILL by 398.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

