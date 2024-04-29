BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $218.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

