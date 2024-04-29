Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

