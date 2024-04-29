Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,878,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,878,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,454. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

