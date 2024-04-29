Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Brinker International worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brinker International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Brinker International stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

