Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.83.

BC stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

