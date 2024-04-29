California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Five Below worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 756.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

