California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Teleflex worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $206.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

