California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of United Airlines worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL
United Airlines Price Performance
UAL opened at $52.84 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.