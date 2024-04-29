California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of United Airlines worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

UAL opened at $52.84 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

