California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Albemarle worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

