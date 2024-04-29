California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Trimble worth $24,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 408,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,902 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $60.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

