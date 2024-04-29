Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
