Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 768,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 644,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,065,000 after purchasing an additional 72,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

