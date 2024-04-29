Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,219 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. Elastic has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

