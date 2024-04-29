Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,638 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after purchasing an additional 269,731 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 58.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,557,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.