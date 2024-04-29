Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

