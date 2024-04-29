Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 877 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,993,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $320.03 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

