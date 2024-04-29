Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,519,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,494 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

