Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,805 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,805 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,968 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,180 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.06 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

