Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

