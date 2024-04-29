Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $587.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

