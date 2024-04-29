Cerity Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $73.26 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

