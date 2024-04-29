Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,973,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $207.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

