Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

