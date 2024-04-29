Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 108.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

