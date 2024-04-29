Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

