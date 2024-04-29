Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

