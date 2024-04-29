Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $717.82 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $551.36 and a 12 month high of $771.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $725.49 and a 200-day moving average of $682.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

