Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,433,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $13,801,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $11,729,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $302.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.24 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.