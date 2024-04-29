Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.