Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,703,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134,171 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,183,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 196,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,599,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 146,993 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.80 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

