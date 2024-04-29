Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,755,000 after acquiring an additional 810,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 90,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,419,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

