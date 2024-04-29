Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,222 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.