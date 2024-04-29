CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 279.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

