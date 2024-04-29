Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.70.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $291.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.92. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

