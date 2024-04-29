Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 8,754 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

